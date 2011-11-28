* Exxon Mobil, Conoco Phillips biggest cases
* Venezuela offered Exxon $1 bln, company wants more
(adds details)
CARACAS, Nov 28 Venezuela expects verdicts in
high-profile international compensation claims from oil majors
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Conoco Phillips (COP.N) later this
year, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday.
The South American OPEC member nation is battling about 20
arbitration cases triggered by nationalizations that were
ordered by President Hugo Chavez's socialist administration
The biggest by far are the Exxon and Conoco cases, which
stem from the 2007 state takeover of multibillion dollar extra
heavy crude projects in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt.
Venezuela has proposed paying Exxon $1 billion in
compensation, far less than it wants. [ID:nS1E78K26F]
The two companies originally claimed more than $40 billion
in combined compensation, while Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA calculated the assets, after payments to creditors, were
worth less than $2 billion.
Some analysts say PDVSA might have to sell overseas
holdings to meet a big compensation bill. The company has cash
flow problems despite high oil prices because most of its
income goes toward funding Chavez's socialist spending.
The verdicts at an international compensation tribunal
could put pressure on Venezuela's public finances ahead of a
presidential election in October 2012, when Chavez will be
seeking a new six-year term.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne;
editng by Bob Burgdorfer)