(Adds pilots died, opposition comment)
CARACAS, Sept 18 A Venezuelan fighter jet
crashed near the Colombian border, killing both pilots aboard,
after an "illicit aircraft" likely linked to drug trafficking
entered its airspace, the government said on Friday.
"An illicit aircraft entered via the northwestern region on
its course to the south towards the border with Colombia, an
area where mafias linked to narcotrafficking want to use our
territory as a distribution platform for drugs produced in the
neighboring country," Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said in
a statement. (goo.gl/L79phE)
A completely destroyed Russian-made Sukhoi-30 jet was
located in the border state of Apure, Padrino added in a
televised broadcast from the Presidential Palace in Caracas on
Friday evening.
Venezuela said it was investigating the case. Colombia had
no immediate comment.
A major cocaine producer, Colombia turns out some 300 tonnes
annually, some of it smuggled through Venezuela.
Western officials and local opposition politician allege
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government, at
the very least, turns a blind eye to the trade.
"Who will investigate the Sukhoi crash? The same people who
investigate corruption in the country? Then we all know what
will happen," opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on
Twitter.
The latest incident came amid tension between the South
American neighbors after Venezuela closed major border crossings
in recent weeks and deported over 1,500 Colombians in what it
calls a crackdown on crime.
Padrino said he had deployed troops to western towns that
have been placed under a state of emergency. He added that the
army wants to use ties with China and Russia to boost its
capabilities.
Maduro's foes accuse him of picking fights with Colombia in
a ploy to whip up nationalistic sentiment ahead of December
parliamentary elections his party is forecast to lose.
The government counters it is trying to protect citizens
from smuggling engineered to create shortages and undermine
Maduro's administration.
Venezuela's price controls create huge discrepancies in the
cost of goods, leading Venezuelans and citizens of neighboring
countries to smuggle everything from toothpaste to gasoline
across borders to sell for a handsome profit.
Tensions between Bogota and Caracas rose further over the
weekend when Colombia said three Venezuelan aircraft had been
caught flying in its airspace without permission, a claim
Venezuela characterized as "invented."
However, after mediations by Ecuador and Uruguay, Maduro and
his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos are to meet on
Monday to discuss the dispute.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Corina Pons; Writing by Girish
Gupta and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Larry King and Lisa
Shumaker)