CHARALLAVE, Venezuela, Sept 24 State oil company PDVSA will present more arguments against an arbitration panel's recent ruling before it "considers paying" a $66.8 million award to U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips, Venezuela Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday.

ConocoPhillips said last week the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in its favor in a dispute over OPEC production cuts applied in 2006 and 2007 to Orinoco belt heavy crude upgrader Petrozuata.

Ramirez, who is also president of PDVSA, did not say whether the company would pay the fine. He said the decision should not create a precedent for other companies that also had to cut production under OPEC quotas to file for similar awards.

The dispute is considerably smaller than a separate arbitration case ConocoPhillips has filed against Venezuela over nationalization of its Orinoco belt projects. The U.S. company is seeking compensation of $30 billion for its stake in the Petrozuata and Hamaca projects, which were nationalized in 2007.