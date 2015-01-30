CARACAS Jan 30 Venezuela arrested an oil
ministry official in charge of overseeing the domestic fuel
market on suspicion of corruption, the state prosecutor's office
said in a statement on Friday.
The official, Nubia Parada, will be brought to court in the
coming hours, the statement said, without providing additional
details of what she is accused of.
The OPEC nation's gasoline is so heavily subsidized that one
gallon costs just $0.02 at the strongest official exchange rate.
That has created a lucrative business for smugglers moving fuel
across the border to neighboring Colombia.
President Nicolas Maduro this month said Venezuela needs to
raise fuel prices to limit losses to state coffers which are
estimated at around $12 billion per year.
The prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for
further details.
