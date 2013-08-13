CARACAS Aug 12 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said on Monday he will ask for decree powers last used by
his predecessor Hugo Chavez to ramp up a fight against
corruption that has begun to cost him politically with
supporters.
Maduro, who served as Chavez's foreign minister and vice
president, narrowly won an election four months ago after his
socialist mentor died of cancer.
He has struggled with slowing economic growth and rising
inflation while also trying to impose control on the diverse
coalition he inherited from Chavez. It ranges from military
officers to businessmen, leftist ideologues and armed militants.
A new anti-corruption drive that Maduro launched with great
fanfare has led to the arrest of some relatively senior
officials from state-run businesses and institutions.
But it has suffered from a widespread public perception that
"big fish" with political connections have been spared.
In a nationally televised speech, Maduro said he would ask
the National Assembly, which is dominated by his supporters, to
grant him decree powers to step up his battle to defeat graft.
"I'm going to call a national emergency in the fight against
corruption, and I'm going to ask for special powers in order to
change the laws," he said. "If I have to change all the laws to
confront corruption, I'm going to do it."
To be granted decree powers, Maduro would need the votes of
three-fifths of the National Assembly, or 99 deputies. His
ruling Socialist Party holds 98 seats, so he would need just one
independent lawmaker to back him.
Chavez governed for months using decree powers that he
requested from lawmakers in 2010 to push through reconstruction
and relief projects after floods left nearly 140,000 homeless.
At the time, critics accused him of exploiting the disaster
to sideline the Assembly before the arrival of a raft of
opposition legislators elected that year.
Chavez later said he was being demonized around the world
for ruling by decree, and at one point said he would give up the
powers if the post-flood measures were put in place quickly.
It was unclear what laws Maduro might change by decree, and
he gave few details in his speech.
In its latest annual index of perceptions of corruption,
global watchdog Transparency International ranked Venezuela as
the ninth most corrupt country in the world.
Among the senior officials caught up in Maduro's anti-graft
campaign are five who are charged with embezzling $84 million
from a China-financed development fund.
But many Venezuelans openly wonder why some individuals
widely believed to be corrupt, including heavyweight figures
close to the government, have not been brought to justice.
Some "Chavistas" see that as a betrayal of their late hero's
memory, so the perception that his administration is soft on
corruption has become a challenge for Maduro that rivals violent
crime and the economy.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Xavier Briand)