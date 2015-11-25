CARACAS Nov 25 Canadian miner Crystallex filed
a complaint in a U.S. court, seeking to recover $2.8 billion it
says it is owed from Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA and
its U.S. subsidiary.
Crystallex, which filed the complaint Monday in Delaware,
said PDVSA and its U.S.-based refining unit Citgo Holding
designed a refinancing deal to lower Citgo's value and dissuade
asset seizures stemming from arbitration awards.
Crystallex is also engaged in a $3.1 billion arbitration
claim against Venezuela before an international tribunal. The
company is seeking compensation for the termination of its Las
Cristinas gold asset in Venezuela.
Citgo Holding this year issued bonds and loans worth around
$2.8 billion, with dividends distributed to headquarters in
Venezuela, which is suffering a recession and has been hurt by
sliding oil prices.
The debt, Crystallex says in the complaint filed Monday, was
designed to leave Citgo insolvent on an accounting basis just as
arbitration cases are coming to fruition.
"Through PDVSA and its subsidiaries, Venezuela sought to
monetize its interests in (Citgo) and repatriate those proceeds,
thereby shielding them from attempts to enforce any arbitral
award," Crystallex said in the filing.
"Because of this diminution in the value of (Citgo),
Crystallex's ability to recover has been substantially impaired.
"Crystallex is therefore entitled to money damages in the
amount of $2.8 billion or the final amount of its arbitration
award against Venezuela, whichever is lower."
Dozens of companies have sought compensation after their
projects were taken over under late leftist president Hugo
Chavez, who led a wave of nationalizations during his 1999-2013
rule that included the oil, electricity and steel industries.
These entities could seek to grab OPEC nation Venezuela's
international assets to enforce arbitration awards.
Any perceptions that Venezuela might be seeking to reduce
its global exposure by shedding or devaluing assets is also of
worry to bondholders.
In the filing, Crystallex asked The United States District
Court For The District Of Delaware to bar the defendants from
moving further assets out of the United States.
The company added it expects a decision on its $3.1 billion
arbitration claim at the International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal "in the near future."
PDVSA did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)