CARACAS, April 10 Canadian miner Crystallex on
Monday asked a U.S. court for an injunction against Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA, which it accuses of illegally
transferring assets out of a U.S. subsidiary to avoid paying
compensation in an investment dispute.
A separate U.S. court last month upheld an award by a World
Bank tribunal that orders Venezuela to pay Crystallex $1.2
billion in compensation plus $200 million in interest for
Venezuela's 2008 expropriation of the Las Cristinas gold
project.
Crystallex said in a motion in U.S. District Court in
Delaware that PDVSA had carried out nearly $2.8 billion in
operations involving U.S. subsidiary Citgo and pledged Citgo
shares to Russian oil firm as a guarantee for a loan, which
Crystallex called an effort to block it from collecting
compensation.
"Crystallex is entitled to interim injunctive relief to
prevent (PDVSA) from making further illegal transfers or
otherwise encumbering its assets outside the normal course of
business," the motion reads.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment.
Las Cristinas was Crystallex's flagship project and at the
time was regarded as one of the world's biggest undeveloped gold
deposits. But development was delayed for years by legal
disputes and permitting holdups.
Venezuela faces more than a dozen disputes in the tribunal
known as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes, or ICSID, which is often used by global companies to
seek compensation for assets taken over by governments.
Companies generally seek to collect on such awards by
obtaining court orders to seize foreign assets owned by those
governments.
Citgo's pledge of shares to Rosneft has also caused concern
in Washington.
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee on Monday said Rosneft efforts to buy U.S. energy
infrastructure could compromise national security. He released a
letter to a U.S. government panel asking officials to
"proactively monitor" Rosneft's potential acquisition of Citgo.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)