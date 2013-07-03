DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news
CARACAS, July 3 Venezuela will hold at least two dollar auctions per month through its alternative Sicad foreign exchange system, the central bank said on Wednesday, adding the next auction would take place during the first two weeks of July.
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.