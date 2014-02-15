CARACAS Feb 15 Venezuela's central bank
devalued the Sicad foreign exchange rate, one of two rates in
the country's currency control system, by 3 percent to 11.7
bolivars per dollar, the government said on Saturday.
Sicad, which offers the less preferential of the two rates
in the dual-rate system, distributes dollars through auctions in
which the central bank fixes the minimum exchange rate.
This means that the rate is ultimately determined by the
authorities, rather than being based on demand.
The most recent auction sold $222 million to 785 companies.
It had originally offered $440 million, but authorities
determined that nearly half of the requests did not qualify.
The currency control system sells dollars for 6.3 bolivars
for preferential goods such as food and medicine, while offering
the Sicad rate for items such as foreign travel and remittances.
The black market for dollars is now close to 87 bolivars,
according to a widely watched website. Economists say the huge
gap between the official rates and the spiraling black market
rate is one of the main problems of the OPEC nation's economy.
Those who have access to cheap dollars have the constant
temptation of flipping them for a quick profit, rather than
importing goods needed to keep the economy running. That spurs
nagging product shortages which hobble growth.
President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to create a new currency
mechanism, known locally as "permuta," based on bond swaps. It
would let private companies and individuals sell dollars rather
than leaving that task exclusively to the central bank.
The new system, which Maduro has dubbed "Sicad 2," would
likely offer dollars at a significantly weaker rate than the two
official rates.
