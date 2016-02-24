CARACAS Feb 24 Venezuela has enough resources to pay fully on Friday a $1.5 billion repayment due on its global 2016 bond, three sources close to the government said, though further debt maturities later in the year may be harder to meet.

"The problem is not February," said one of the sources, who is familiar with the government's economic strategy but asked not to be named. "It's October and November that are worrying." (Reporting by Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chris Reese)