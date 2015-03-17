CARACAS, March 16 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Monday the South American OPEC country would keep
servicing its debt and find resources despite a tumble in oil
prices.
Concerns that Venezuela could default on foreign debt have
pushed yields to the second highest of any emerging market
nation. Maduro has dismissed default talks as a smear campaign
against his socialist administration.
Earlier on Monday, Venezuela paid off its 1 billion euro
Global 2015 bond, the first foreign debt maturity in a year of
heavy bond payments that have stretched the country's coffers.
