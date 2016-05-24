DUBAI May 24 Venezuela expects to rejoin the
global watchdog established to stop trade in conflict diamonds
as it seeks to resume diamond exports, its central bank director
said on Tuesday.
"We are certain we will rejoin this year," Jose Khan told
Reuters on the sidelines of an international meeting of the
group, known as the Kimberley Process.
Khan said Venezuela was a tiny exporter of around 3,000
carats a month until, unable to verify the legitimacy of its
diamonds, it stopped issuing export certificates in 2005 and
unilaterally removed itself as an active participant in the
Kimberley Process in 2008.
After its withdrawal, it was not officially allowed to
export diamonds, although some smuggling continued in subsequent
years, traders told Reuters.
"We left in 2008 as we were trying to organise all our
mining policy, and now we are prepared to join as we changed our
law," Khan said.
The Kimberley Process seeks to end trade in conflict
diamonds, also known as blood diamonds, which it says are used
by rebel groups to finance wars against legitimate governments.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Kimberley's chair for 2016, has travelled
to Venezuela since he took office in order to expedite the
process of readmitting the country.
Kimberley says its members must demonstrate they have
legislation and institutions to prevent trade in conflict
diamonds, as well as export, import and internal controls plus a
commitment to transparency and the exchange of data.
"Venezuela will be readmitted as a full member within my
term as chairman," Bin Sulayem, also executive chairman of the
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, told the meeting.
A resumption of legal diamond exports could in the long term
give an important boost to Venezuela's economy, which is
grappling with runaway inflation and chronic product shortages
in the wake of the plunge of oil prices.
"We are looking forward to having a semi-industrial and an
industrial sector soon and we have spoken with a lot of
representatives from various producing countries, and look
forward to joint ventures," Khan said of Venezuela's plans for
its diamond sector.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Andrew Torchia Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)