UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CARACAS Nov 14 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday that authorities had arrested more than 100 "bourgeois" businessmen in a crackdown on alleged price-gouging since the weekend.
"We have more than 100 of the bourgeoisie behind bars at the moment," Maduro said in a speech to the nation.
The socialist leader, who won a vote to replace the late Hugo Chavez in April, said his government was preparing new regulations to limit businesses' profits to between 15 percent and 30 percent. Authorities say unscrupulous companies have been hiking prices of electronics and other goods more than 1,000 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources