CARACAS Oct 22 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Wednesday that the South American country would
avoid more borrowing on international markets due to rising
costs as a result of worsening credit risk perceptions.
"We are not going to use or ask for credit, in those
conditions the global capitalist banks want to impose. We're not
going to do it. We have other (financing) sources, fortunately,"
he said in a speech on state TV.
"It's a sort of financial, credit, international blockade."
Venezuela's bond yields are currently the highest of any
emerging market economy. The country's debt on average pays 17.6
percentage points more than comparable U.S. Treasury bills,
according to the JPMorgan Emerging Market Index.
The country's bonds have dropped 12.8 percent so far this
year, driven by investors' concerns about its capacity to pay.
The overall index of emerging market bonds has risen 9.3 percent
during the same period.
Maduro reiterated that OPEC member Venezuela, which receives
96 percent of its foreign currency revenues from oil, was
prepared for volatility on global energy markets. Venezuela has
called for an emergency OPEC meeting to halt the slide in
prices.
"I hope there's going to be a recovery ... (that) prices
(will) bounce back and return to where they really should be,"
he said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Brian Ellsworth, Andrew
Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)