CARACAS Dec 30 Long-expected reforms to
Venezuela's three-tier currency control system will be announced
in the New Year, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.
"The details will be extensively explained after the New
Year's greeting ... to optimize and perfect the exchange
system," Maduro told reporters, saying Finance Minister Rodolfo
Marco and Central Bank head Nelson Merentes would give details.
OPEC member Venezuela operates three official exchange rates
- 6.3 bolivars per dollar for priority goods, and 12 and 50 to
the greenback via two other central bank systems known as Sicad
I and Sicad II.
But dollars fetch more than 170 bolivars on an illegal black
market, creating major distortions in the economy and pressure
to change the official rates.
Markets have been speculating that Maduro may eliminate the
6.3 rate in early 2015. Some economists say a "stealth
devaluation" is already underway by making more dollars
available at the higher rates and less at 6.3.
"We are going to perfect the attention to the different
markets," Maduro said, without giving more details.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)