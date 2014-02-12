BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
CARACAS Feb 11 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday said his government in coming hours would reform currency exchange regulations to allow for a new foreign exchange platform under the OPEC nation's currency controls.
The new system would complement the foreign exchange auction system known as Sicad, Maduro said.
"We are going to open a new system, Sicad 2, with the reform of the Exchange Crimes Law," Maduro said in a televised broadcast. "(The reform) is almost ready, in the coming hours we should be putting it out. This will allow more supply of dollars from sources other than the state."
Venezuela's vice president for the economy last week said the new system would be in place before the end of February.
Economists have described the Exchange Crimes Law as a major impediment to a market-based currency exchange system.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.