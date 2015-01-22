CARACAS Jan 21 Venezuela's recession-hit economy contracted 2.8 percent in 2014, while inflation topped 64 percent, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

In an address to parliament, Maduro blamed Venezuela's economic problems on political opponents bent on sabotaging the economy and toppling his socialist government. The South American OPEC nation's economy grew 1.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)