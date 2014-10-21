TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders reverse reaction to Fed decision
* Yields rise from more than one-week lows * 10-year yields at 2.524 pct after touching 2.486 pct overnight * Response to Fed rate hike projections seen as overdone * Dutch election outcome reduces demand for safe-haven debt (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday from more than one-week lows on the view that they had fallen too sharply in the prior session after the Federal Reserve main