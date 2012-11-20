CARACAS Nov 20 Venezuela's economy grew 5.2 percent in the third quarter of this year, the government said on Thursday, compared with growth of 5.4 percent in the second quarter.

Hefty government spending has underpinned growth this year and helped President Hugo Chavez win re-election in October for another six-year term.

The July-September figures, announced by Central Bank President Nelson Merentes, represented the South American OPEC member's eighth consecutive quarter of gross domestic product growth.