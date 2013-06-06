BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
CARACAS, June 6 - Venezuelan consumer prices rose 6.1 percent in May, the central bank said on Thursday, in the highest monthly rise under a new measurement system introduced in 2008.
The May figure, which compared with 4.3 percent the previous month, took the OPEC member's annualized inflation rate to 35.2 percent, the highest in the Americas.
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations