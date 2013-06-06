CARACAS, June 5 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro denied on Wednesday rumors that he was preparing another
adjustment of the local bolivar currency, which has been
devalued five times in the last decade.
"The sources of this rumor are the stupid people in the
corrupt, fascist right wing," the socialist leader said, when
asked by a state TV journalist about talk in Venezuelan media
and economic circles of another imminent devaluation.
"Let foolish words fall on deaf ears! ... What's coming is
the strengthening of Venezuela's currency, the strengthening of
the economy," he added in a meeting to launch a youth project.
Maduro, who won an April election to replace his former boss
and mentor Hugo Chavez, has inherited a deteriorating economic
panorama in the South American OPEC nation.
Growth slowed sharply to just 0.7 percent in the first
quarter, monthly inflation hit a three-year high in April,
businesses are struggling to access dollars, and shortages of
basic products from milk to toilet paper are creating anxiety.
In February, Venezuela devalued the government's fixed rate
of bolivar by 32 percent to 6.3 per dollar under currency
controls Chavez created in 2003. But the bolivar trades at four
times that on the black market, and some economists believe
another devaluation is inevitable.
Maduro says unscrupulous businessmen are combining with his
political opponents to stoke an "economic war" against his
government. He won the presidency by a narrow 1.5 percentage
points, but the opposition says he stole the vote by fraud.