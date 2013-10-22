By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS Oct 22 Venezuela's government on
Tuesday proposed a 2014 budget based on steady economic growth
and inflation slowing to around half the current rate, but the
upbeat forecast contrasts with the country's current predicament
of soaring prices and frequent shortages of consumer staples.
Finance Minister Nelson Merentes told the National Assembly
the proposed $87 billion budget targeted GDP growth of 4 percent
and an inflation rate of between 26 percent and 28 percent,
versus the current 12-month rate of nearly 50 percent.
Better economic performance is crucial for President Nicolas
Maduro, who faces criticism over the economy despite still
enjoying support from the poor thanks to the social programs of
his predecessor, the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
"Some people laugh," Merentes said, apparently in response
to the reaction of opposition legislators after he announced the
inflation target. "But the people know ... that this government
knows how to solve complex problems," he said, noting that
inflation had fallen as low as 12 percent one year under Chavez.
Outlays in 2014 of $87 billion, equivalent to 551 billion
bolivars at the official exchange rate, would represent a 39.4
percent increase over the current year's budget, Merentes said.
The National Assembly, which is majority controlled by the
ruling Socialist Party, is likely to approve the budget with
only minor modifications.
Economists pay little attention to this figure because much
of Venezuela's government spending is done through opaque
investment funds or directly by state oil company PDVSA.
The budget is based on a target oil price of $60 per barrel,
though officials in the OPEC nation routinely under estimate
crude prices when planning the budget because this allows them
spend the money later with fewer budget restrictions.
Venezuela's basket of crude and refined products averaged
$97.90 for the week ended Oct. 18.
Merentes declined to say what next year's target for oil
production was, adding that it would be discussed by the
congressional finance commission.
The budget also maintains the official exchange rate of 6.3
bolivars per dollar, which is fixed by the country's exchange
controls, though greenbacks on the black market are now fetching
more than seven times that.
Chavez's 14-year rule was characterized by liberal spending
of oil revenue on programs ranging from subsidized grocery
stores to a massive home-building campaign that helped him win a
near-cult following and repeated elections.
But heavy campaign expenses in 2012 stretched state
finances, and goods including toilet paper, corn flour and even
newsprint have become scarce because of limited disbursement of
dollars by the country's exchange control mechanism.
Consumer prices rose 4.4 percent in September, with the
12-month rate hitting 49.4 percent.
Maduro has called the shortages and rising prices part of a
Washington-backed "economic war" against his socialist policies,
and has promised to step up inspections of private companies to
ensure they are not "sabotaging" the economy.
Opposition critics insist the problems are a sign of decay
of the Chavez-era state-led economic model that included
frequent nationalizations of private enterprises, strict price
controls and constant confrontation with business leaders.