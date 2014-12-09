CARACAS Dec 8 President Nicolas Maduro again
fumed against Venezuela's poor credit rating on Monday, saying
the OPEC nation needed external financing to help it cope with
oil price declines.
The socialist government has seen bond prices plunge, loan
costs rise and market speculation of default emerge this year
amid an economic slowdown exacerbated by a declining price of
oil, which accounts for 96 percent of export revenues.
In near-daily speeches, Maduro, the successor to the late
Hugo Chavez, insists that despite the oil slump, Venezuela has
sufficient funds to cover all its external debt commitments and
remains a well-resourced nation with the world's biggest crude
reserves.
"The risk rating companies have put the country's risk at
practically the highest in the world, more than countries in war
or suffering the ravages of Ebola," he complained, repeating
allegations of a hostile international campaign.
"There is a financial blockade against Venezuela to stop us
from accessing the financing we need to counteract the reduction
in oil revenues," Maduro added in a speech.
Oil dived 4 percent to five-year lows on Monday, with Brent
settling at $66.19 a barrel and U.S. crude $63.05.
Venezuela's export basket closed last week at $61.92 per
barrel - compared with $96 per barrel in July. Maduro has said
Venezuela is losing 35 percent of its revenues, and ordered a 20
percent cut to non-core budget items.
The president did not specify what further financing
Venezuela would like. Its last debt sale was in May when state
oil company PDVSA issued $5 billion of 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds
- but those were a private placement with state banks.
Venezuelan bond yields remain the highest among emerging
markets, with spreads over comparable U.S. Treasuries at 2,072
basis points. That compares, for example, with 1,517 for
conflict-torn Ukraine.
Economists recommend Venezuela enact reforms like a currency
devaluation or rise in domestic gasoline prices, but Maduro
appears to be balking at such measures which could worsen
already high-inflation and cause a social backlash.
Short-term financing options include rolling back generous
Chavez-era oil subsidies under its regional Petrocaribe program,
more loans from ally China, or selling assets of its Citgo
refining unit in the United States.
"The strategy appears as mostly a piecemeal approach and
focused on one-off sources of financing as opposed to a solution
to the oil price shock," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin
America strategy at Jefferies in New York.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Wills)