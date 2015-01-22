CARACAS Jan 22 Venezuelan bonds edged down on
Thursday while opponents lampooned economic changes by President
Nicolas Maduro that included a seeming devaluation of the
currency and an imminent rise in domestic gasoline prices.
Under pressure over the OPEC member's recession, product
shortages and plunging oil revenues, Maduro has opted to keep a
complex three-tier currency control system, though bands have
been shifted to ensure more dollars are sold at higher levels.
In an annual speech to parliament on Wednesday night, Hugo
Chavez's successor also bit the bullet on the
politically-sensitive subject of fuel prices, currently the
cheapest in the world, saying a rise was inevitable this year.
Economists had been recommending changes on both issues.
But without price specifics on either, or any major
structural changes to the socialist model, Maduro's critics said
he had not done enough to rescue a shrinking economy and combat
shortages plaguing Venezuela's 30 million people.
"Today more than ever, we have to unite all Venezuelans to
get out of this crisis," opposition leader Henrique Capriles
said, mocking Maduro as a "pirate" and "liar" and urging people
to rally on the streets against him in coming days.
In early trading, Venezuelan debt slipped slightly.
The benchmark Global 2027 was off 0.35 points
to yield 28.242 percent.
Venezuela's lively Twitter scene was abuzz with debate, and
some ridicule, over Maduro's most headline-grabbing phrases,
including his reassurance that "God will provide" in the face of
oil revenues that have plunged by more than half.
POLITICAL STAKES
"Crucify me, kill me if you want!" the 52-year-old president
also defiantly said, in reference to a possible rise in gasoline
prices, something of a sacred cow in Venezuelan society where
people can fill up for less than $0.02 a liter.
A 1989 fuel hike by then president Carlos Andres Perez
infamously sparked the "Caracazo" riots killing hundreds.
With his popularity falling, an important parliamentary
election looming later this year, and foes gleefully forecasting
the imminent end of "Chavismo", Maduro told Venezuelans popular
welfare programs would not only be maintained but expanded.
Many government supporters fear opposition politicians would
take free health clinics and subsidized food away from them.
The president, whose supporters are due to rally on Friday
while opponents have called a march for Saturday, predicted a
10-percentage point win in the vote for a new parliament.
In a recognition of hardship on the streets, Maduro also
announced a 15 percent rise in the minimum wage.
But he was far less specific on the all-important currency
changes, saying the strongest rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar
would be kept for essential food and medicine imports, while two
Central Bank rates would be merged, and a third freer band would
be created to compete with the black market for greenbacks.
Maduro did not say at what levels those second and third
tiers would operate, but Venezuelans assumed they would be
higher than the current ones of about 12 and 50 bolivars
respectively - effectively representing a devaluation.
Dollars go for about 177 bolivars on the black market.
"It's an implicit devaluation, which was necessary but it's
not enough," said local pollster and economist Luis Vicente
Leon, whom Maduro referred to several times in his speech as an
important opinion-former in Venezuela.
"The moving of currency to higher rates is positive for
deficit control, import reduction and private oil production ...
But the magnitude of the crisis and fall in revenues is so great
that the expected impact of the measures looks insufficient."
Many Venezuelans fear Maduro's announcements will stoke
inflation which, at 64 percent last year, is already the highest
in the Americas. The economy contracted 2.8 percent in 2014.
According to U.N. estimates, Argentina is the only other
country in Latin America whose economy was seen contracting last
year, though by less than Venezuela.
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Nick Zieminski)