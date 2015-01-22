(Repeats story published on Wednesday, no changes to text)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, Jan 21 President Nicolas Maduro shook
up complex currency controls on Wednesday and also prepared
Venezuelans for a rise in the world's cheapest fuel prices in
response to a recession worsened by plunging oil revenue.
The socialist-run OPEC member's economy shrank 2.8 percent
in 2014 while inflation topped 64 percent, the socialist leader
announced in a speech to parliament, in what is almost certainly
the worst performance in Latin America.
With oil prices down by more than half since mid-2014,
Venezuela's economic mess has hit Maduro's popularity hard and
threatened the future of the ruling "Chavismo" movement named
for his charismatic predecessor Hugo Chavez.
The 52-year-old Maduro blamed political foes for Venezuela's
dismal data, but he also announced the most concrete changes in
months to try to shore up the economy.
Carefully avoiding the word devaluation and without giving
much detail, Maduro said he was modifying existing complex
currency controls to combat the black market for dollars while
sticking to a complex three-tier model.
Greenbacks would still be available for essential food and
medicine at the current, strongest rate of 6.3 bolivars to the
dollar, he said, but two weaker Central Bank rates of around 12
and 50, respectively, would be merged.
A third new system would be created to offer dollars via
private brokers to vie with the black market where the rate is
177 bolivars, Maduro added, saying his economic officials would
give further details.
Assuming the merged rate, known as Sicad, and the third
level would be weaker than the current rates, those changes
would give the government more bolivars for its dollar oil
revenue and, essentially, represent the "stealth devaluation"
many economists had been predicting.
That could add to pressure on Venezuela's inflation, already
the highest in the Americas.
While economists were waiting to see fine print, some feared
it could be another quick fix. "Overall, the historical record
is quite extensive and clear that multi-tier exchange rate
systems are very difficult to administer and eventually
collapse," said Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs.
'IF YOU WANT, CRUCIFY ME!'
On the touchy subject of domestic fuel prices, Maduro said
he favored a rise this year, a measure recommended by many
economists to lessen distortions and boost revenue.
Venezuelans currently fill up for less than $0.02 a liter,
thanks to a roughly $12 billion annual government subsidy. But
Maduro is mindful of the infamous "Caracazo" riots in which
hundreds died in 1989 over fuel price increases.
"If you want, crucify me, kill me," he said, announcing a
national debate on the subject. "The price is a distortion ... I
think the time has come ... to do it this year. I assume the
responsibility and the criticisms."
Opponents say 15 years of misguided socialist policies and
corruption since Chavez took power have wrecked Venezuela's
economy and heaped suffering on its 30 million inhabitants who
are facing unprecedented shortages of basic products.
"They've destroyed production," opposition leader Henrique
Capriles tweeted during Maduro's three-hour speech. "That's the
cause of the queues, not the lies they're telling."
According to U.N. estimates, Argentina is the only other
country in Latin America whose economy was seen contracting last
year, though by less than Venezuela.
In one of the grimmest forecasts yet, an IMF official
estimated on Wednesday that Venezuela's economy will shrink 7
percent this year.
Maduro said on Wednesday that Venezuela's crude, which
trades at a discount to other benchmarks due to its greater
heavy-oil content, was at $38 a barrel - versus $99 in June.
"It will not return to $100 ... We have less foreign
currency ... But God will provide," he said, sounding a note of
resignation after a nearly two-week tour of oil producers around
the world to seek ways to boost the price of crude.
Venezuela's opposition coalition called on people to bang
pots and pans in a traditional form of protest during Maduro's
speech. That could be heard in some neighborhoods of Caracas,
though not as loud as on occasions last year.
Maduro repeatedly lashed his political opponents for trying
to sabotage the economy via hoarding and disruption.
"In 2014, we again faced the script of destabilization and
violence," he said, referring to four months of protests that
caused major disruption and killed 43 people, including
demonstrators, government supporters and security officials
The government still maintains popular Chavez-era welfare
programs, such as subsidized food and free health clinics, that
benefit millions.
Maduro said unemployment was at a new low of 5.5 percent,
and announced a 15 percent minimum wage increase next month as
well as new housing projects and scholarships.
With a vicious blame-game under way over Venezuela's
economic shortages and parliamentary elections due later this
year, the government plans to mobilize supporters in a rally on
Friday, and the opposition has called a march for Saturday.
Even though his popularity has dropped to 22 percent,
according to one leading pollster, Maduro predicted his ruling
Socialist Party would win the National Assembly vote by 10
percentage points.
Flanked by a giant photo of Chavez twice his own size,
Maduro confidently predicted, "2015 will be the year of victory
and economic rebirth." At the same time, scores of opponents
took to Twitter across Venezuela predicting he would not last
the year in power and his "Chavismo" movement was dying.
