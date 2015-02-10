(Adds reaction, details)
By Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Feb 10 Venezuela on Tuesday launched a
new foreign exchange platform that will likely devalue the
bolivar heavily in efforts to bolster state coffers amid
tumbling oil revenue, but risk a spike in already soaring
inflation.
The change amounts to an easing of 12-year-old currency
controls and marks a small step toward market economics as the
state-led model created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez
struggles with shortages, swelling grocery lines and recession.
However, the changes by Nicolas Maduro's government do not
eliminate the unwieldy three-tiered exchange structure seen by
investors as the country's principal stumbling block to economic
growth.
The change will likely lead to billions of dollars in
write-downs by foreign corporations with exposure to Venezuela
including General Motors Co, household goods maker
Procter & Gamble Co and drugmaker Merck & Co Inc.
The new platform, called Marginal Currency System or Simadi,
is the third system in a three-tier exchange control mechanism
and will allow for legal trading of foreign currency based on
supply and demand, said Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco.
"This third mechanism is open, free, in which bidders and
buyers exchange offers," Marco said during a press conference
with Central Bank President Nelson Merentes.
The currency controls have been providing U.S. dollars at
three different rates: 6.3 bolivars for food and medicine, and
two complementary rates of around 12 bolivars and 52 bolivars
for other goods through systems known as Sicad I and Sicad II.
But dollars fetch nearly 190 bolivars on the black market,
according to widely referenced website dolartoday.com.
Marco and Merentes did not offer details on what the open
rate would be when the market kicks off in coming days. Merentes
said the new platform would help lower the parallel rate.
Brokerage sources consulted by Reuters say the rate could
begin at around 120 bolivars, substantially lower then the black
market but still more than double the lowest existing rate.
A representative of the country's primary business
organization, Fedecamaras, said via telephone that the group was
still studying the measure and did not have immediate comment on
how the country's businesses would be affected.
SHORTAGES OF BASICS
Opposition critics slammed the announcement as an
insufficient measure that will do little to address the decaying
economy, which one former government minister recently described
as becoming the "laughing-stock" of the region.
"If devaluation were the solution, we would be Switzerland!"
wrote opposition-leaning economist Miguel Angel Santos via
Twitter, noting repeated devaluations during the 16 years of
rule by the late Chavez and Maduro.
The tumbling price of oil, which provides nearly all of
Venezuela's hard currency, has left the 12-year-old exchange
controls struggling to provide dollars to ensure steady supplies
of such as detergent and milk that are increasingly going
missing.
Venezuela had the worst economic performance in Latin
America last year with 2.8 percent GDP contraction and
officially-estimated 64 percent inflation.
Dismay over the state of the economy, and particularly of
product shortages, has pushed Maduro's approval rating down to
22 percent, according to local pollster Datanalisis.
A further spike in inflation due to the higher cost of
imports could spur voter indignation and leave the ruling
Socialist Party unable to maintain its majority in legislative
elections to be held later this year.
Both Marco and Merentes, however, denied there would be an
inflationary impact.
The Sicad I auction system will continue to hold periodic
auctions for specific sectors of the economy and will for the
moment continue providing dollars at the rate of 12, Marco said,
adding that rate would change over time.
The new Simadi market will replace the Sicad II system.
Investors generally interpret devaluations positively
because they leave the government with more hard currency
available to service debt.
Venezuelan bonds, which have been trading at distressed
levels on fears of a possible default, were up across the board
on Tuesday, with yields on several dropping to one-month lows.
The Global 2026 bond was up 2.750 points in
price to yield 26.841 percent while the Global 2022
rose 3.180 points to yield 31.717 percent.
Equities investors face billions of dollars in write-downs
by U.S. corporations with exposure to Venezuela, as many have
been unable to repatriate bolivars back into dollars due to
delays in the currency controls.
At least 40 major U.S. companies together carry at least $11
billion of bolivar assets on their books, concentrated among 10
companies that have disclosed about $7.3 billion in assets
linked to the country's currency system.
Others foreign companies with notable exposure to Venezuela
include Spain's Telefonica and Germany drugmaker Bayer
.
Some companies have already taken charges on their Venezuela
exposure, including Kimberly Clark, Ford and
Schlumberger. General Motors last week said in its
annual report that instability in Venezuela could lead to a $900
million hit to earnings.
The Coca-Cola Co said during a conference call on
Tuesday that it expects Venezuela pricing provisions will
continue to negatively impact net revenue.
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Daniel
Burns in New York and; Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne)