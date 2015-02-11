(Adds Maduro, analysis, details)
By Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Feb 10 Venezuela launched a "free"
foreign exchange platform on Tuesday that will likely devalue
the bolivar in efforts to bolster state coffers amid tumbling
oil revenue, although it risks causing a spike in already
soaring inflation.
The change amounts to an easing of 12-year-old currency
controls and marks a small step toward a market economy as the
state-led model created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez
struggles with shortages, swelling grocery lines and recession.
However, the changes by President Nicolas Maduro's
government do not eliminate the unwieldy three-tiered exchange
structure seen by investors as the country's principal stumbling
block to economic growth.
The change could lead to billions of dollars in write-downs
by foreign corporations with exposure to Venezuela including
General Motors Co, household goods maker Procter & Gamble
Co and drugmaker Merck & Co Inc.
The new platform, called Marginal Currency System or Simadi,
is the third system in a three-tier exchange control mechanism
and will allow for legal trading of foreign currency based on
supply and demand, said Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco.
"This third mechanism is open, free, in which bidders and
buyers exchange offers," Marco said during a press conference
with Central Bank President Nelson Merentes.
The currency controls have been providing U.S. dollars at
three different rates: 6.3 bolivars for food and medicine, and
two complementary rates of around 12 bolivars and 52 bolivars
for other goods through systems known as Sicad I and Sicad II.
But dollars fetch nearly 190 bolivars on the black market,
according to widely referenced website dolartoday.com.
WHAT PRICE?
Marco and Merentes did not say what the open rate would be
when the market kicks off in coming days. They predicted the new
platform would help lower the parallel rate.
Brokerage sources consulted by Reuters say the rate could
begin around 120 bolivars, substantially lower than on the black
market but still more than double the lowest existing rate.
Local consultancy Ecoanalitica estimated a starting price of
130-140 bolivars, an average price of 115 throughout 2015, and a
total offer of $7.5 billion via that system in the year.
The dollars, Econalitica said, would come from state oil
company PDVSA, other oil companies operating in Venezuela,
off-budget sate funds such as Fonden, and via Venezuelan bonds.
Taking into account the three different tiers, "that would
make the average 2015 exchange rate 46.6 bolivars per dollar, a
devaluation of 56.5 percent compared to 2014," it said.
Opposition critics slammed the announcement as an
insufficient measure that will do little to address the decaying
economy, which one former government minister recently described
as becoming the "laughing-stock" of the region.
"If devaluation were the solution, we would be Switzerland!"
wrote opposition-leaning economist Miguel Angel Santos via
Twitter, noting repeated devaluations during the 16 years of
rule by the late Chavez and Maduro.
PLUNGING REVENUES
The tumbling price of oil, which provides nearly all of
Venezuela's hard currency, has left the 12-year-old exchange
controls struggling to provide dollars to ensure steady supplies
of products such as detergent and milk that are increasingly
scarce around Venezuela.
Maduro, speaking late on Tuesday, said Venezuela's revenues
had fallen 60 percent due to the oil price decline, and the
country was ready for another two years of "low or very low"
prices.
However, all social welfare projects and foreign debt
commitments, starting with the 1 billion euro Global 2015 issue
coming due on March 16, would be honored, his
economic officials said.
Venezuela had the worst economic performance in Latin
America last year, with 2.8 percent GDP contraction and
officially-estimated 64 percent inflation.
Dismay over the state of the economy, and particularly of
product shortages, has pushed Maduro's approval rating down to
22 percent, according to local pollster Datanalisis.
"Despite the fanfare that is likely to accompany the
apparent shift towards a market-based foreign exchange system,
we doubt that it will solve Venezuela's deep economic problems,"
Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday's changes.
A further spike in inflation, due to the higher cost of
imports for businesses, could spur voter indignation and leave
the ruling Socialist Party unable to maintain its majority in
legislative elections to be held later this year.
Both Marco and Merentes, however, denied there would be an
inflationary impact. They said 70 percent of the economy's needs
would be covered by dollars sold at the 6.3 rate.
The Sicad I auction system will continue to hold periodic
auctions for specific sectors of the economy and will for the
moment continue providing dollars at the rate of 12, Marco said,
adding that rate would change over time.
The new Simadi market will replace the Sicad II system.
Investors generally interpret devaluations positively
because they leave the government with more hard currency
available to service debt.
Venezuelan bonds, which have been trading at distressed
levels on fears of a possible default, were up across the board
on Tuesday, with yields on several dropping to one-month lows.
The Global 2026 bond was up 2.750 points in
price to yield 26.841 percent while the Global 2022
rose 3.180 points to yield 31.717 percent.
Equities investors face billions of dollars in write-downs
by U.S. corporations with exposure to Venezuela, as many have
been unable to repatriate bolivars back into dollars due to
delays in the currency controls.
At least 40 major U.S. companies together carry at least $11
billion of bolivar assets on their books, concentrated among 10
companies that have disclosed about $7.3 billion in assets
linked to the country's currency system.
Other foreign companies with notable exposure to Venezuela
include Spain's Telefonica and German drugmaker Bayer
.
Some companies have already taken charges on their Venezuela
exposure, including Kimberly Clark, Ford and
Schlumberger. General Motors last week said in its
annual report that instability in Venezuela could lead to a $900
million hit to earnings.
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Daniel
Burns in New York and Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Ken Wills)