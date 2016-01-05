(Adds quote from Maduro)
CARACAS Jan 4 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Monday eliminated the National Assembly's control over
nomination and removal of central bank directors through a legal
reform that the opposition slammed as aimed at curtailing its
power a day before it takes leadership of the legislature.
Venezuela's opposition trounced the ruling Socialist Party
and its allies in legislative elections in December, winning
two-thirds of the Congress, in large part due to voter fury over
a brutal economic crisis.
In a televised speech Monday night, Maduro said he may ask
the National Assembly to approve an "economic emergency."
One of the opposition's key economic aims was to try to
overhaul the central bank amid triple-digit inflation, recession
and widespread shortages. Opposition lawmakers-elect had vowed
to pressure the bank into revealing data on inflation and gross
domestic product, neither of which has been published for more
than a year.
"The reform is a legal monstrosity to protect a highly
questioned president. It goes against the constitution," Jose
Guerra, a newly elected opposition lawmaker and a former
director of the central bank, wrote on Twitter.
Maduro, in his televised speech, said: "I'm evaluating the
strengthening of a strategic plan. ... We are going to activate
an emergency plan and reconstruct our economy." He provided no
further details.
The law previously required the president to seek the
approval of Congress when naming or firing central bank
directors. This power now rests in the hands of the president
following the change to the law, which was signed on Wednesday.
The outgoing Congress had granted Maduro special powers to
legislate by decree until Dec. 31.
The last-minute change also allows the bank to classify data
if it is considered a threat to national security or economic
stability, and allows it to allocate financing to the state and
its institutions without legislative approval.
Since the Dec. 6 vote, the ruling Socialist Party has sought
to curtail the opposition's power, with the latest move
suggesting Venezuela's economic health will remain under wraps
while granting the central bank more autonomy.
