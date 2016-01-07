(Adds Maduro comments in speech)
By Corina Pons
CARACAS Jan 7 Venezuela's opposition wants to
use its majority in the new congress to bring the central bank
back under legislative control in a first measure to try to
influence economic policy, lawmakers said.
President Nicolas Maduro eliminated, via decree, the
National Assembly's control over nomination and removal of
central bank directors on the eve of the new legislature's
inauguration this week.
That outraged the opposition coalition, which beat the
ruling Socialists in December elections to win two-thirds of
congress in large part due to voter fury over the OPEC nation's
punishing economic crisis.
Now, opposition lawmakers are planning to reform the law
again to overturn Maduro's changes.
"It's the first thing we are going to present (on economic
matters), because it's the most immediate and the easiest," said
Jose Guerra, an economist and former bank director expected to
be on the new legislature's finance commission.
Angel Alvarado, another opposition lawmaker expected to be
on the commission, said the reform would also help control
Venezuela's inflation by limiting money-flows to the executive
via legislative control of allocations.
Maduro last year said inflation would be near 100 percent in
2015 but the central bank has not published monthly figures for
a year and private estimates put it close to 200 percent.
The opposition coalition says Maduro's decree contravened
the constitution, but any reform is likely to be appealed by the
government at the Supreme Court which generally rules in its
favor.
Opposition lawmakers want to pressure the bank into
revealing data on inflation and gross domestic product, which
has also not been published for a year. Maduro's change this
week allows the central bank to classify data considered a
threat to national security or economic stability.
In a speech on Thursday, Venezuela's leader acknowledged the
depth of the economic crisis in a nation where shortages of
basic products from milk to medicines have become common and
long lines form daily outside supermarkets and other shops.
Maduro said government legislators would propose a decree to
declare Venezuela in "economic emergency" on Tuesday. Though he
has been promising measures for weeks, Maduro gave no more hints
about the possible direction of economic policy this year.
He blames an "economic war" by foes and the fall in oil
prices, but critics say Venezuela's mess is the consequence of
failed state controls and antagonism toward the private sector.
(Reporting by Corina Pons and Andrew Cawthorne, writing by
Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Diego Ore and Tom Brown)