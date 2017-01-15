CARACAS Jan 15 Venezuela's hard currency income
fell 60 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year,
President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, blaming low oil prices.
The country with the world's largest crude reserves receives
over 90 percent of its foreign income from oil, whose price has
fallen since mid-2014, worsening a recession in the OPEC
country.
Venezuelans are struggling amid shortages of basic food
products, spiraling inflation and a depreciating currency that
has dragged down monthly minimum wages to below $10, and violent
crime.
Venezuela received $5.29 billion in hard currency last year,
a far cry from the $13.32 billion in 2015, Maduro said during a
speech to the Supreme Court, pointing to a graph.
Wearing a sash with the Venezuelan colors, the unpopular
socialist Maduro praised Venezuelans for their "courage" last
year.
"Other governments wouldn't have survived 2016," he said,
calling it "the longest year."
The opposition spent much of 2016 pushing for a recall
referendum to remove him, but authorities quashed chances of a
vote at the end of the year. Polls suggest Maduro would have
lost such a referendum, which would have triggered early
elections to replace him.
The government has not released data for inflation or GDP
for 2016.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)