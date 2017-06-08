GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.
The Caracas-based regional lender did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Venezuela's Information Ministry, which handles media inquiries for the Finance Ministry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth)
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.