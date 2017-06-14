CARACAS, June 14 Venezuela's central bank said on Wednesday the exchange rate of its Dicom currency auction system was 2,200 bolivars per dollar, a small devaluation from the previous rate of 2,161 bolivars.

The auction saw some $26.8 million sold off in weekly auction, a relatively low amount suggesting that this mechanism introduced in May will fail to assuage demand for greenbacks in the crisis-hit OPEC nation. (Reporting by Diego Ore)