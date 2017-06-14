BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
CARACAS, June 14 Venezuela's central bank said on Wednesday the exchange rate of its Dicom currency auction system was 2,200 bolivars per dollar, a small devaluation from the previous rate of 2,161 bolivars.
The auction saw some $26.8 million sold off in weekly auction, a relatively low amount suggesting that this mechanism introduced in May will fail to assuage demand for greenbacks in the crisis-hit OPEC nation. (Reporting by Diego Ore)
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035