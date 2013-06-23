CARACAS, June 23 Venezuela will make its foreign currency system more flexible by reviving a stalled dollar-auction in July and then allowing a revival of a free-floating "swap" mechanism after that, a source in the government's economic team said on Sunday.

Venezuela has operated currency controls for a decade, with restricted access to dollars at the official rate of 6.3 bolivars a major gripe for local businesses and a cause of the South American OPEC nation's slowing growth rate.