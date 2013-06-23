Swiss growth takes a hit, adding to SNB strong franc dilemma
* Graphic on Swiss franc and Swiss trade http://bit.ly/2lXanHc
CARACAS, June 23 Venezuela will make its foreign currency system more flexible by reviving a stalled dollar-auction in July and then allowing a revival of a free-floating "swap" mechanism after that, a source in the government's economic team said on Sunday.
Venezuela has operated currency controls for a decade, with restricted access to dollars at the official rate of 6.3 bolivars a major gripe for local businesses and a cause of the South American OPEC nation's slowing growth rate.
* Lendup closes another $100 million credit facility & surpasses $1 billion in loan originations Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, March 2 The Brazilian central bank could accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts depending on inflation expectations and the performance of the economy, minutes from the bank's last policy meeting in February showed on Thursday.