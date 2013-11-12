By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Nov 12 Venezuelan bonds dropped sharply
on Tuesday after President Nicolas Maduro ordered a military
takeover of an electronics chain and authorities arrested dozens
of people for purported price gouging.
Maduro's "economic offensive" to tame inflation running at
over 54 percent has also included arrests of 28 people since
Saturday for allegedly selling goods at "speculative" prices,
sparking concerns about the overall economic and political
panorama.
"(The bond price drops are) definitely a reaction to the
perception that the government is ordering a semi-organized
episode of looting," said one Wall Street source who asked not
to be identified, referring to the government forcing shops to
slash prices on goods deemed to be overpriced.
Venezuela's sovereign global bonds, which did not trade on
Monday due to a market holiday, were down 5.71 percent,
according to the JPMorgan EMBI+ Index's returns, compared with a
drop of 1.04 percent for the broader emerging market index.
The benchmark Venezuela Global 27, due in
2027, was down 2.51 points, or 3.24 percent.
Soldiers over the weekend occupied stores of the Daka
electronics chain, forcing it to sell products at cheaper prices
and detaining several managers in a move echoing the
confrontational style of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
On Tuesday, hundreds of people were still crowding around
Caracas electronics stores, with police and soldiers deployed to
maintain order. Prices are down between 20 and 60 pct after the
government's "economic offensive," those in line said.
"Why are there lines? Because the people were being robbed
and now have the capacity to make purchases," Maduro said during
a speech at state oil company PDVSA.
Disputes over how much products should cost center on the
decade-long exchange controls that provide dollars for imports
at the official rate of 6.3 bolivars, even though greenbacks on
an illegal black market now fetch more than 9 times that.
Government leaders say stores such as Daka acquire cheap
dollars and then sell goods priced at the black market rate.
Business leaders say the currency controls are not providing
enough hard currency, forcing many into the black market.
ELECTIONS LOOM
Shortages of consumer goods and soaring inflation have made
the economy an increasingly important concern for Venezuelans,
who on Dec. 8 will vote for mayors in municipal elections.
Maduro's campaign may help fire up his base in the run-up to
that vote, which will be crucial for the ruling Socialist Party
to maintain its control over the provinces.
"They say we're looters, but I just want to buy my family a
nice television at a fair price for Christmas," said Luciano
Alves, 29, a bakery worker in line at an electronics store.
"What's wrong with that? It's time to do something about
speculation. I say we need a strong hand!"
Maduro calls the problems a product of an "economic war"
backed by opposition leaders and adversaries in Washington. He
has vowed to step up inspections of private businesses in the
coming days to ensure they sell goods at "fair prices."
Critics say the situation is the result of a
corruption-plagued exchange control system, a vast expansion of
monetary liquidity, and intrusive regulations that limit
productivity by stifling domestic industry.
The weekend was marred by looting in at least one
establishment in the city of Valencia, where dozens of people
were caught on camera running out of a well-known electronics
outlet with flat-screen TVs and boxes.
The country's chief state prosecutor on Monday night said 50
prosecutors had been assigned to focus on usury crimes.
"Some of the headlines over the weekend related to
government intervention in certain retail outlets, and
subsequent reports of looting, seemed like a taste of a much
less manageable social and political backdrop," said J.P. Morgan
in a research note circulated on Tuesday.
It said it moved Venezuela from "overweight" to "neutral" in
its EMBIG emerging market portfolio, for a variety of reasons.
The OPEC nation's high-yielding bonds have for years been a
lucrative bet for investors despite the strident anti-capitalist
rhetoric of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.