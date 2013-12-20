CARACAS Dec 20 Venezuela has delayed publishing
its closely watched monthly inflation data, sparking opposition
accusations that the figures might be manipulated to suit
President Nicolas Maduro's "economic offensive" to bring prices
down.
The Central Bank is supposed to publish the latest consumer
price index within the first 10 days of the month. But no
information on November inflation was forthcoming by Friday.
A Central Bank spokeswoman told Reuters there were no plans
to publish the figure on Friday, but could not explain the
delay. "We don't know the reasons," she said.
The South American OPEC nation's inflation is the highest in
the Americas - prices jumped 5.1 percent in October, taking the
annual rate to 54.3 percent.
Maduro has made bringing prices down a center-piece of his
presidency, sending soldiers and inspectors into businesses from
November to force retailers to make discounts.
He blames capitalist "speculators" for excessive price
hikes, while critics say Venezuela's high inflation and
shortages of many basic products symbolize the failure of
socialist policies including strict currency controls.
Maduro himself had forecast November inflation of minus 5
percent, giving the data a higher-than-usual political
connotation.
Elias Eljuri, head of the national statistics institute,
said earlier this week the delay was not because any figures
were being changed but because the "atypical" measures of
November were being taken into account on the indicators.
Local business daily El Mundo reported on Friday that
Maduro's measures had reduced inflationary pressure in some
areas, but not the heavily weighted food sector.
It quoted government sources as saying November inflation
was between 2.5-3.5 percent, with the annual rate up to 59
percent. ()
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who narrowly lost an
April election to Maduro, said the November figure was 4
percent, with the annual figure at 57 percent, according to his
sources within government.
"It looks like they're massaging it," Capriles said via
Twitter.
Maduro's price reduction campaign has so far focused on home
appliances, car parts and home hardware items that comprise a
relatively small portion of the index compared with weightier
day-to-day expenses such as food, transportation and housing.
His "economic offensive" helped the ruling Socialist Party
and its allies win the majority of votes in a nationwide
election for mayors earlier this month.
Venezuela's inflation malaise pre-dates Maduro and his
predecessor Hugo Chavez's 14-year rule, spiking to even higher
levels in the 1990s, according to IMF data.