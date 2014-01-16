CARACAS Jan 15 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said on Wednesday he was shaking up his top economic
team, with public banking minister Rodolfo Torres to take over
the finance portfolio and Nelson Merentes to return as central
bank head.
Maduro said Rafael Ramirez would remain as president of
state oil company PDVSA, minister of energy and vice president
of economic affairs.
In his annual speech to the nation, the president added that
state foreign exchange board Cadivi, which distributes dollars
under Venezuela's strict currency controls, would be eliminated
in favor of other mechanisms.