By Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Jan 15 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro named an army general as the new finance minister in a
reshuffle of his economic team on Wednesday and said there would
be no currency devaluation this year despite a soaring black
market for dollars.
The cabinet changes do not suggest any major shift in the
country's state-dominated economy, as the new economic team
retains many of the same policy-makers that helped the late Hugo
Chavez advance the OPEC nation's drive toward socialism.
Venezuela in 2013 saw slowing economic growth and soaring
inflation that Maduro blames on an opposition-backed "economic
war" but that critics call the result of decaying price and
currency controls now widely linked to corruption.
Maduro tasked new finance minister Rodolfo Marco with
"building a new financial model that can allow for all these
investments we need, that will allow the expansion of a
financial system at the service of the country."
Marco, who participated in the failed 1992 coup that thrust
Chavez to fame and did jail time with him afterwards, previously
held the post of Public Banks Minister, which will now be merged
with the finance ministry.
He rose quickly through the ranks of government officials
after Chavez personally called on him to bring order to a
state-run bank following a corruption scandal, said one source
who knows the incoming finance minister.
Pleased with his work, Chavez later put him at the helm of
Banco de Venezuela after it was purchased from Spain's Banco
Santander, and later created a ministerial post for state
run-banks that grew in number amid a wave of nationalizations.
"He's held major posts for a long time and has not been
tainted (by corruption)," said source, who asked not to be
identified. "He's also good at negotiating and has good
relations in the bank sector."
He is considered a pragmatic man of action who tends to
avoid public spats with opposition figures or hostile
confrontations with reporters.
NEW FACE, OLD PROBLEMS
Marco faces the same challenges that confronted outgoing
finance minister Nelson Merentes, whose designation a year ago
was widely hailed as sign that Venezuela would move toward
market mechanisms that many economists say are necessary to
boost productivity and stimulate investment.
Merentes's efforts, including a stalled plan to allow
private citizens to buy dollars through a legal market, ran up
against the resistance of economic hardliners who see pro-market
reforms as a betrayal of Chavez's socialist legacy.
Merentes will return to a past role as president of
Venezuela's central bank, the third change there since Maduro
won an April 2013 election to replace Chavez.
"He's going backwards and forwards. He's not clear what to
do," local economist Asdrubal Oliveros said of Maduro.
Rafael Ramirez, one of Venezuela's most powerful officials
and a protege of Chavez during his 14-year rule, would keep his
roles as head of state oil company PDVSA, minister of energy and
vice president of economic affairs.
Maduro's supporters back his efforts to maintain Chavez-era
social programs that helped vastly lower the country's poverty
rate over 14 years by expanding access to health care and
providing subsidized food.
Maduro said more than two-thirds of oil revenues went to
social sectors in 2013, with poverty now down to 19 percent from
40 percent before Chavez took power in 1999.
During his four-hour annual presidential address to the
nation before Congress, Maduro stood next to a vast photo of
Chavez who just two years ago gave a record-breaking
nine-and-a-half hour speech there. He died of cancer in March
last year.
'NO DEVALUATION'
Economists have been widely predicting a devaluation to
shore up state finances amid inflation of 56 percent and a
thriving black market for currency where dollars now fetch more
than 10 times the official rate.
Consumers are struggling to find goods ranging from toilet
paper to flour due as importers are unable to obtain dollars
through the currency control mechanism.
Maduro said a new agency called the National Center of
Foreign Commerce, would assume the role of state currency board
Cadivi, which is widely discredited due to corruption.
The existing mechanism allows the well-connected to buy
cheap dollars and flip them for a huge profit on the black
market, costing Venezuela tens of billions of dollars each year.
Cadivi sells dollars for 6.3 bolivars to importers for
essential items such as medicines and some basic foods. But the
government is pushing more items into the Sicad system in what
many economists are calling a "stealth devaluation."
Wall Street analysts have long been saying that Venezuela,
which has the world's largest oil reserves, needs a radical
overhaul of its statist model rather than tinkering with the
existing system established by Chavez.
"The measures don't deal with the fundamental imbalances we
are dealing with today," said Alberto Ramos, a Latin America
analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York.
"It's not a question of merging ministries or shifting
figures. We need a change in policy rather than putting the same
actors in different chairs."