By Eyanir Chinea and Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS Jan 23 Venezuela's benchmark bonds fell
to two-year lows on Thursday reflecting market disappointment
that President Nicolas Maduro's revamping of 11-year-old
currency controls did not go far enough.
The global 2027 bond and another closely
watched paper, state oil company PDVSA's 2022,
dropped about 2.0 percent each to bid at 68.944 and 83.625,
respectively - their lowest levels since November 2011.
Under pressure to fix economic ills ranging from the highest
inflation rate in the Americas to shortages of bread and milk,
Maduro's socialist government announced on Wednesday that hotly
sought U.S. dollars would now be traded at two different rates.
The existing official rate of 6.3 bolivars to the U.S.
dollar will be maintained for goods in the health, food and
other sectors deemed essential for national well-being. For
other needs a flexible rate currently around 11.3 bolivars will
be applied to items including airline tickets, remittances and
travel allowances.
While the measures may improve government finances and
partially bridge a huge gap between the official and black
market rate for dollars, they fell short of private sector
exhortations for a total overhaul of the currency system.
"They ease but don't resolve the problem, there are some
positive elements that attack the disease, but don't end up
curing it," Jorge Roig, head of Venezuela's main private
business group Fedecamaras, told local media.
Roig, who frequently criticizes the government for sticking
with what he views as an outdated and failed model of statist
economic policy, urged more measures to attack excess liquidity
and combat the inefficiency of state businesses.
Despite the market reaction and a predictable pillorying
from Venezuela's opposition leaders, Maduro took to the streets
to trumpet the changes as the best way to ensure oil revenues
were channeled into social projects.
"I ask for the people's support for the actions I'm taking
and that I'm going to take in coming weeks," he told a rally in
Caracas, blaming speculators and con men for stealing billions
by obtaining dollars at the official rate under false pretenses
and then flipping them on the black market for huge profit.
"BRIEFCASE COMPANIES"
The black market rate for the dollar on Thursday was between
69 and 79 bolivars per dollar, according to prices quoted on web
sites.
The government admits that currency board bureaucrats have
been conniving with fraudsters to sell dollars to phantom
companies, but it continues to blame the problem on Venezuela's
traditional business elite and right-wing politicians.
"We are not going to give one dollar more to any of the
fascists' briefcase companies, however much they cry and stamp
their feet," Maduro said, to cheers from supporters.
Critics say most of the dollars must have gone to those with
good connections to "Chavismo," the movement named for Maduro's
predecessor, Hugo Chavez, the fiery leftist who died last year
of cancer after a 14-year rule trying to root socialism in
Venezuela.
"It's the government that keeps the dollars and decides who
to give them to. The corrupt one here is the one handling the
dollars," opposition leader Julio Borges said, demanding to see
a list of those given preferential-rate dollars.
"The country woke up to a devaluation. ... From today, every
Venezuelan's salary has been cut in half," he said.
Senior economic officials insisted that only 20 percent of
Venezuela's dollar needs, or around $11 billion annually, would
be distributed at the rate of the central bank's Sicad auction,
currently at 11.3 bolivars.
About 80 percent will remain at the 6.3 level, they said,
meaning the change was not as big as some were decrying.
Since winning election last year after the death of Chavez,
Maduro has vowed to maintain his legacy of generous social
spending and firm regulation of private industry.
But macroeconomic problems have been a constant during his
nearly one-year rule, including annual inflation of 56 percent
and embarrassing shortages of products from toilet-rolls to
church communion wine,
Critics say those problems illustrate the bankruptcy of the
"Chavista" model, while the government insists a "war" is being
waged against it by wealthy opponents deliberately sabotaging
Venezuela's economy to bring down Maduro.
The government plans to publish on Friday a law to limit
businesses' profit margins to 30 percent.
"These latest announcements show officials are slowly moving
towards more necessary policy adjustment," Siobhan Morden, Latin
American analyst with New York-based Jefferies, wrote. "However,
the adjustment appears too gradual to have any meaningful impact
on stagflation and the external/fiscal imbalance."
Venezuela, with a population of 29 million, has the world's
largest oil reserves.