CARACAS Jan 24 Venezuela on Friday decreed a
new price control law that sets limits on company profits and
establishes prison terms for those charged with hoarding or
over-charging, part of socialist President Nicolas Maduro's
efforts to tame inflation.
Maduro, who was elected last year to succeed the late Hugo
Chavez, blames a 56.2 percent jump in consumer prices in 2013 on
an "economic war" led by political adversaries, while critics
call it evidence of the failure of Venezuela's state-driven
economic model.
The Fair Price Law, which carries out many of the same
functions as the almost identically-named Fair Price and Cost
Law of 2011, appears to unify a disparate set of controls that
were first created by Chavez in 2003.
It sets a maximum profit margin of 30 percent and requires
firms to obtain "fair price certificates" to access dollars
through the country's currency control mechanism.
The law carries prison sentences of up to 14 years for
crimes including hoarding, "destabilizing the economy" and food
trafficking, which refers to people buying subsidized goods and
reselling them mainly in neighboring Colombia.
A price enforcement agency called the National
Superintendence for Defense of Socioeconomic Rights will be
charged with "determining reasonable profit margins."
Venezuela has for years passed regulations giving state
officials sweeping power over the private sector, but selective
enforcement tends to make the rules less draconian than they
initially appear.
Previous laws created by Chavez called for prison sentences
of up to six years for hoarding or overpricing of food.
Maduro last year launched a theatrical takeover of an
electronics retailer accused of overpricing its products and led
inspections of thousands of businesses, promising the effort
would push consumer prices down by 5 percent in November.
Prices in fact rose 4.8 percent that month. But polls showed
his popularity also rose in the wake of those measures.
Critics insist the OPEC nation's real problems lie in a
torrid expansion of the money supply, inefficiency of state-run
companies and a sluggish currency control system that prevents
businesses from acquiring imported raw materials or machinery.
They also insist that expanding the cadre of state
inspectors will only increase the possibilities for corruption.
Two high-ranking officials of the government's consumer
protection agency, known for aggressive inspections of private
companies, were arrested last year for extorting businessmen in
exchange for not shutting down their shops.
Chavez enjoyed broad support from the poor during his
14-year rule thanks in part to subsidized state-run supermarkets
that helped reduce hunger, winning Venezuela plaudits from the
U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.
Maduro's campaign against high prices has appealed even to
some of his critics who agree unscrupulous shop owners have
taken unfair advantage of consumers amid the inflationary
spiral.