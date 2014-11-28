UPDATE 2-Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints (Adds social media firms' efforts to rein in abuse, reactions)
CARACAS Nov 28 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has paved the way for the legalization of the black market for currency through a reform of the Exchange Crimes Law, potentially clarifying operations currently seen stuck in a legal gray area.
The country's currency controls provide dollars at three different exchange rates depending on the product being imported, but individuals and businesses routinely tap the black market because they cannot get greenbacks via official channels.
The new regulations, which circulated on Friday, would allow for currency transactions between private companies and individuals, providing a legal underpinning for transactions that currently do not have one.
Maduro's socialist government will need to publish a separate foreign exchange decree for the black market to become a fully legal parallel market, according to economists consulted by Reuters.
"This law gives the government room to open the foreign exchange market in the future," said Asdrubal Oliveros, director of consultancy Ecoanalitica.
Maduro decreed the legal changes during a televised speech on Nov. 18 without providing details. The new law was published in the Official Gazette that was distributed on Friday.
Venezuela's currency has plummeted almost 60 percent this year on the black market, with dollars now fetching 150 bolivars, according to the widely watched web site Dolartoday.com. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons; Editing by Corina Pons and Paul Simao)
* Stiff fines if sites don't rapidly respond to complaints (Adds social media firms' efforts to rein in abuse, reactions)
March 14 Shares of hospital stocks were sharply lower in early trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Congressional Budget Office forecast that 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare.
DUBLIN, March 14 One person died and three were were missing after a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter crashed off the coast of Ireland during a rescue operation, the Irish Coast Guard said on Tuesday.