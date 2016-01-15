BRIEF-Corerx inc says raises $5 million in equity financing
* Corerx Inc says raises $5 million in equity financing Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opOrFP)
CARACAS Jan 15 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government decreed on Friday a 60-day "economic emergency" for the recession-hit OPEC reeling from low oil prices and a sputtering state-led economic model.
The decree, read by new economy vice president Luis Salas, did not mention any major policy changes such as a widely-rumored devaluation of the bolivar currency or a hike in the price of heavily-subsidized fuel. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
TORONTO, April 11 Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund is seeking investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas sector as valuations turn attractive after a prolonged slump in the oil price, making a contrarian bet as global players pull back, its top executive said.