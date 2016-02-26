BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces public offering of common shares
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces public offering of common shares
CARACAS Feb 26 Venezuela is in advanced talks for a $5 billion loan from international banks and investment funds, Central Bank President Nelson Merentes said in an interview on Friday.
The guarantee for the loan would be a gold mining project with Canadian miner Gold Reserve Inc, Merentes said.
Gold Reserve was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea)
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces public offering of common shares
* Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommends voting for Wintergreen Advisers' nominees in connection with Consolidated-Tomoka Land annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: