By Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons
CARACAS May 16 Venezuela has reached a deal
with its main financier China to improve the conditions of an
oil-for-loans deal, giving the OPEC member's crisis-hit economy
"oxygen" ahead of heavy debt payments, its top economic official
said on Monday.
Venezuelan Economy Vice-President Miguel Perez told Reuters
that all conditions, including loan time frames, investment
amounts and non-financial aspects, had been improved.
China has lent some $50 billion to Venezuela in that
arrangement over the last decade, and markets are watching
closely to see if Beijing would help President Nicolas Maduro's
socialist government as it struggles with recession, shortages
and reduced oil revenue.
"Today we can say that we've agreed to new commercial
conditions that are adapted to the country's reality," Perez
said in an interview in his office at the Industry Ministry,
which he also heads. He declined to elaborate.
"This will give the country important oxygen to go forward,"
added Perez, a former industry association leader who became
economy czar in February, replacing a hard-line socialist who
lasted only a month.
The improved China deal, as well as a steep cut to imports
and a new, weaker foreign exchange rate, would help Venezuela
crawl out of what Perez called a "very complicated" semester.
Still, the economy is likely to remain in recession until
the end of 2017, he added.
Venezuela's struggling state-led economic model and the fall
in oil prices have triggered severe shortages of food and
medicine, raging triple-digit annual inflation, and a tumble in
local business activity.
Maduro blames an "economic war" launched by right-wing
businessmen and opposition politicians seeking to sabotage him.
The dire economic situation has led to market speculation
that Venezuela, which has the world's biggest oil reserves, or
its state oil company PDVSA could default on their
heavy debt load.
Perez reiterated that all debt commitments would be honored
and that any refinancing of PDVSA debt would be "very positive"
for bondholders.
The company's president has that PDVSA was mulling an
extension on payments for bonds maturing in 2017.
Perez said Venezuela could offer assets to guarantee bonds
that would be issued under a potential refinancing.
Prioritizing its debt payments, Venezuela has slashed
imports in the last two years, with this year's shipments set to
fall to $16 billion, the official said.
That compares with $28 billion in the first three quarters
of 2015, according to official data. Some 75 percent of 2016
imports will be financed at the most favorable exchange rate,
currently at 10 bolivars to the dollar, Perez added.
Venezuela has two official exchange rates, with the dollar
going for more than 400 bolivars on the second system. The
greenback is worth nearly 1,100 bolivars on the black market.
