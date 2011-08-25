* Current account surplus $8.3 billion in Q2

* Economy expanded 3.6 pct in first half of 2011 (Adds details, background)

CARACAS Aug 25 Venezuela's economy grew 2.5 percent during the second quarter of this year compared with the year-ago period, the central bank said on Thursday.

It said the OPEC member nation's current account surplus widened to $8.3 billion in the second quarter from $2.26 billion in the same quarter of 2010, while its capital account deficit was $6.35 billion compared with a $1.53 billion deficit in the same period last year.

The bank also said the economy grew 3.6 percent in the first six months of the year.

Last month, a senior government source told Reuters Venezuela's gross domestic product grew about 4 percent in the second quarter versus the same period a year ago. For details, see [ID:nN1E76H1NO]

The South American oil-exporting country's GDP grew 4.5 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2010, boosting the government's confidence in sustained growth following an 18-month recession that ended late last year.

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seeking to spur the economy in the run-up to a 2012 presidential election, which is likely to be his most challenging yet as he battles to recover from cancer. [ID:nCHAVEZ]

Standard & Poor's downgraded Venezuela's credit ratings last week to B-plus from BB-minus under a new methodology more heavily focused on political risk. [ID:nN1E77I125]

Uncertainty about the health of Chavez, who had surgery in Cuba in June to remove a cancerous tumor, followed by two sessions of chemotherapy, has added to those risks, S&P said. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Kevin Gray; Editing by Dan Grebler)