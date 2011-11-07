* Finance official says high oil prices shield economy

* Issues most debt in Latin America this year

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, Nov 7 OPEC member Venezuela sees no risk of debt default due to the stability of oil prices, an economic official said on Monday, amid some market fears the country faces a looming problem with maturing debt.

Despite growing international risk aversion, Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and the government have issued $15.2 billion of dollar-denominated bonds so far in 2011 -- by far the largest amount in Latin America.

Analysts say the maturing of various papers between 2016-17 could be a problem. The Finance Ministry's public credit director Beatriz Bolivar dismissed such fears.

"We are not at risk of default. The stability of oil prices, as well as other revenues reflected in the 2012 budget, give reassurance and mean a mid-term or long-term crisis is far from the case," she told a parliamentary commission.

"There is no really big concentration of amortizations ... We are improving the structure of the debt."

With no new sovereign bonds expected, PDVSA last week ruled out plans to issue debt again this year. [ID:nN1E7A110Z]

But analysts expect there will be a string of new debt issues next year to stimulate government spending in the run-up to a 2012 election where President Hugo Chavez is seeking re-election despite his recent battle with cancer.

Barclays Capital analyst Alejandro Grisanti said he thought PDVSA might be tempted to backtrack.

"We do not rule out a debt operation before the end of the year, particularly considering the huge fiscal expansion that the Venezuelan government is doing ahead of the presidential election," he said in a note, predicting a further $12 billion of debt in the next year up to the October 2012 poll.

While opposition politicians and some economists say Venezuela's debt issuance has been excessive and unnecessary for a major global oil producer, the Finance Ministry's Bolivar defended it as "prudent" and said the policy would continue.

As well as for funding social projects and investments in the oil sector, Venezuela frequently uses bond issues as a way of allowing local businesses and investors to access dollars despite tight currency controls.

Venezuela pays more than $10 billion annually in debt interests and service.

Over-supply is a concern among bond traders, though Venezuelan debt remains among the world's most highly-traded due to the gains to be made from constantly fluctuating risk perceptions over the Chavez government.

Though an avowed anti-capitalist, Chavez has never made serious noises about Venezuela defaulting on its debt. (Additional reporting by Mario Naranjo; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Eduardo Garcia and Andrew Hay)