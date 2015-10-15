(Adds details on minimum wage, quote by Maduro, context)
CARACAS Oct 15 Venezuela's inflation rate could
reach 80 percent in 2015, President Nicolas Maduro said on
Thursday, this year's first official consumer price data for the
OPEC nation, which is struggling with recession amid low oil
prices.
Maduro in a televised broadcast announced a minimum wage
increase of 30 percent as of Nov. 1, which he said that combined
with previous minimum wage hikes, would yield a total increase
of 137 percent from the start of the year.
This is "much greater than what the central bank and the
National Statistics Institute inform me will be the induced,
speculative, criminal inflation of 2015," said Maduro, who
blames business leaders and the opposition for rising prices.
"It could be near 80 percent, around 80 percent, they tell
me, those are the projections."
Wall Street analysts widely believe that Venezuela's
12-month inflation has already reached triple digits due to a
steady expansion of the money supply and a creaking state-led
economic model that has struggled to keep consumer goods on
shelves.
One opposition newspaper, citing an unidentified central
bank source, this month reported inflation had reached 179.5
percent.
Inflation in 2014 was 68.5 percent.
Venezuela this month said in a filing to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission that its gross domestic product
contracted by 4.0 percent in 2014. Some economists said the
filing referred only to the first three quarters of the
year.
Maduro said the minimum wage would rise to 9,649 bolivars
plus employer-issued meal tickets of 6,750 bolivars, for a total
of 16,399 bolivars. Based on the official exchange rate of 6.3
bolivars, the total is equivalent to $2,603. But on the black
market, the amount is worth only $23.
Silence about basic economic indicators has boosted investor
concerns about a potential default on foreign debt. Venezuela's
bonds are by far the highest yielding in emerging markets.
Government officials dismiss default talk as a right-wing
smear campaign.
The ruling Socialist Party says the country is victim of an
"economic war" led by business leaders and opposition
politicians. Critics say rigid currency controls and price
controls on consumer goods have created product shortages and
restricted local industry's productive capacity.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)