By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS, Sept 13 At least five Venezuelan
newspapers have temporarily stopped publishing in recent weeks
for lack of paper, the latest of a string of shortages that
threaten to hurt the socialist government's popularity.
Bigger titles say they could face problems if tight currency
rules mean restrictions on imports continue, while many other
smaller publications have cut back their number of pages.
"Out of paper, we'll be back," read one notice this week on
the front page of El diario de Sucre, a regional newspaper in
the northeast of the country, the day it stopped printing.
Venezuelans suffer sporadic absences of goods ranging from
flour to toilet paper and motorcycle parts, partly due to a
decade of currency controls put in place by the late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez and continued by his hand-picked successor,
President Nicolas Maduro.
The new shortage has hit smaller newspapers hardest, but
even the bigger and better-funded titles say they could face
problems as importers have difficulty finding dollars to buy key
raw materials that also include ink and printing equipment.
"The situation is most critical for the small newspapers in
the interior, because they don't import paper directly," Miguel
Henrique Otero, editor of the pro-opposition El Nacional
newspaper, told Reuters.
"They buy from paper distributors ... who are not among the
priorities" when the authorities allocate hard currency to
businesses, he said.
His newspaper and the country's other large titles - El
Universal, Ultimas Noticias and Panorama - were alright for now,
he said, but that could change if the problems for importers
continued.
There was no immediate response from the government's
information ministry to a request for comment on the newsprint
shortage.
Despite the avid adoption of new technologies by
Venezuelans, ranging from Twitter to instant messaging
applications, newspapers remain a mainstay of their news
consumption.
The private sector - squeezed by state takeovers during
Chavez's 14-year rule - says delays, red tape and uncertainty
over the supply of dollars have delayed imports.
Maduro has revamped a central bank-run auction system that
has provided some dollars to businesses and individuals, at an
exchange rate higher than the official level of 6.3 bolivars to
the greenback.
He has also said officials may relaunch another exchange
system to run in parallel in the hope of quickly arriving at "an
optimum balance point" for the economy.
Meanwhile, the bolivar sells on the illegal black market for
more than five times the official rate.
FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION
While a handful of local newspapers such as El diario de
Sucre have temporarily stopped printing, others have cut back on
their number of pages as the shortages take effect.
For critics of Maduro, who narrowly won an election in April
after Chavez's death from cancer, the pressures on some local
newspapers is tantamount to his administration cracking down on
freedom of expression, which is something the government denies.
To win priority access to dollars, it helps importers to
have a license to show they are buying products that are not
made in Venezuela - in this case, paper to print newspapers.
"People will inevitably think the import license is being
used intentionally to gag (critics of the government)," said
Claudio Paolillo, an official at the Miami-based Inter American
Press Association (IAPA), which represents newspapers throughout
the region.
During his time in power, Chavez had a tense relationship
with Venezuela's private media. He frequently accused them of
seeking to undermine his rule, while he was routinely labeled as
anti-democratic and a dictator by pro-opposition commentators.
Since Maduro, a former bus driver-turned-foreign minister,
took office five months ago, the media landscape has changed.
Investors identified by local media as individuals close to
the government bought and effectively neutered TV station
Globovision, once the most high profile platform for opposition
voices, and the largest private media conglomerate, Cadena
Capriles.
Critics of the government say the shortage of paper is now
being felt across the whole publishing industry. Otero, the El
Nacional editor, said inventories of magazine paper were
critically low, and that the situation for books was worse.
"We are the main private editors of books in Venezuela and
we have 40 books waiting in a queue because we can't print them
because there's no paper," he said.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Chris
Reese)