CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's central bank has
raised the reserve amount that banks must deposit with it by 1.0
percentage points to 21.5 percent amid government efforts to
tame an annual inflation rate of more than 57 percent.
The measure, which takes effect on Tuesday, is the latest in
a series of increases in the reserve ratio.
It was published in the government's Official Gazette (here)
Monetary liquidity expanded by more than 70 percent last
year as the central bank financed heavy social spending by state
oil company PDVSA, putting upward pressure on prices. Foreign
reserves fell during the same period by almost 20 percent.
The socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro blames
consumer price rises on unscrupulous business owners he accuses
of leading an "economic war" aimed at toppling him.
The opposition says the problems are the result of price and
currency controls that have caused chronic product shortages as
well as constant confrontation with the private sector.
