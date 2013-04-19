UPDATE 3- Oil drops further below $56 on report of U.S. inventory rise
* EIA report on U.S. inventories due at 1530 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
CARACAS, April 18 Venezuela's election authority said on Thursday it would audit the remaining 46 percent of electronic votes that have not been checked after President-elect Nicolas Maduro won Sunday's presidential election.
The National Electoral Council (CNE) carried out an audit of 54 percent of the ballots and has said Maduro received 50.8 percent of the vote, compared to 49 percent for his opposition rival Henrique Capriles.
"We do this (expand the audit) in order to preserve a climate of harmony ... and isolate violent sectors that are seeking to injure democracy," Tibisay Lucena, the CNE president, said in a televised speech. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Stacey Joyce)
* EIA report on U.S. inventories due at 1530 GMT (Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
LONDON, March 8 Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into an investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.