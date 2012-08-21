* Opposition candidate sweats on the campaign trail
* Style is reminiscent of Chavez's own in late 1990s
* Capriles faces uphill battle in polls before Oct. 7
By Andrew Cawthorne
GUIGUE, Venezuela, Aug 21 Anyone doubting
Henrique Capriles' commitment to a daunting election battle with
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez should take a look at his
neck. Or his elbows.
Painful scratches bear witness to the over-excited female
supporters who mob the opposition leader during tumultuous stops
on his campaign to end nearly 14 years of rule by the South
American country's socialist leader.
"Brutal!" Capriles shoots back twice with a smile, when
asked in the back of his campaign bus about the personal toll of
a presidential bid that has seen him hurtling around Venezuela
all year to visit as many cities, towns and villages as
possible.
"Look at a photo of me five months ago, and now. The
deterioration in the face - it's remarkable."
Capriles has visited about 160 places since the formal
launch of his campaign on July 1, diving into crowds, homes,
shops and workplaces to try to familiarize voters with his
visage and prove his determination to address their problems.
Still taking antibiotics for a recent fever, the 40-year-old
Miranda state governor gulps water - then, a bit more
discreetly, a Red Bull - after escaping to clamber onto his bus
after the first of six campaign rallies on one typical day.
Opening a black bag on the back row of seats reserved for
his belongings, Capriles swaps a sweat-sodden shirt and baseball
cap for fresh ones, then takes a deep breath to recover his
equanimity after an exhausting walk through the town of Guigue.
"There has never been a rhythm like ours, not even in the
good times of Carlos Andres Perez or the good times of Chavez,"
Capriles told Reuters, referring to a charismatic former
president and, of course, the incumbent.
SHADES OF CHAVEZ
It was the socialist and populist Chavez who perfected the
art of on-the-street campaigning in Venezuela with remarkable
nationwide tours that he embarked on between leaving prison in
1994 and winning the presidency in 1998.
Thanks to his emotional connection with the masses, the
former coup leader and soldier, jailed for trying to topple
Perez in a 1992 coup, came from way behind to beat the
establishment's favorite - exactly what Capriles is trying to do
now.
This time around, Chavez, now 58, is more limited.
Weakened by three cancer operations in the last year, Chavez
has been forced to slow down even though he says he is
completely cured. He has, however, discovered a spurt of energy
in recent weeks, once again putting on near-daily TV appearances
and fronting a dozen major rallies.
Capriles, who is backed by 30 or so parties and groups in
the Democratic Unity coalition, generally avoids commenting on
Chavez's health. But he plays up the contrast, keeping to his
heavy schedule and frequently seeking to depict the president as
out-of-touch with the people.
The opposition candidate's projection of zeal and energy
plays well with many voters. He often stops to join informal
basketball games and walks long distances each day in the course
of his campaign visits.
One day he is donning indigenous headgear to meet tribes in
the Amazon region, the next talking to farmers in the central
plains or mixing with workers at factories.
Journalists and aides struggle to keep up with Capriles, who
is affectionately, and increasingly aptly, nicknamed "El
Flaquito" ("The Skinny One") by his fans.
"Look at him. He's young, handsome, active, on the street
with us," says Dayana Mendez, a 23-year-old student craning for
a view of Capriles in Guigue, a small dusty town of bustling
streets surrounded by agricultural plains against a backdrop of
lush mountains.
"When has Chavez ever been here? He's done nothing in 14
years. He just makes empty promises," she adds, sporting a
picture of Capriles on her T-shirt and the same baseball cap, in
the national colors, that he normally wears.
POLL CHALLENGE
As energetic as he has been, Capriles still has an uphill
battle to catch Chavez by the Oct. 7 election.
The president's welfare policies such as free clinics in the
slums and a national economic uptick are behind his enduring
popularity with the masses.
Yet Capriles, who is promising to keep the best of Chavez's
social programs and presenting himself as a center-left admirer
of Brazil's political and economic model, appears to be creeping
up.
While most of Venezuela's major, traditional pollsters give
Chavez a solid lead of between 10 to 20 points or more, they
also show Capriles climbing a few percentage points in the last
two months. Two pollsters put him nearly level with Chavez,
although the president's camp dismisses them as pro-opposition
operations.
"The proliferation of pollsters and hugely divergent poll
results mean that the Democratic Unity coalition and the ruling
Socialist Party can always find a poll that gives them the
result they want," the UK-based LatinNews think tank said.
"What is evident, however, is that Capriles is making a more
concerted effort to court voters from right across Venezuela
than any previous opposition candidate."
A lawyer by training who grew up in a wealthy family,
something Chavez never hesitates to remind voters of, Capriles
is particularly targeting pro-government areas on his trips.
That was evident in Guigue, where groups of red-clad
"Chavista" loyalists heckled him at several points, chanting "No
volveran!" ("They will not return!") in an echo of the rallying
cry the president uses to denounce Venezuela's old rulers.
An egg was thrown at Capriles' bus.
"Ha! He's got no chance. He's a traitor who wants to give
our oil to the United States," scoffed Ismael Alvarado, a
41-year-old taxi driver leaning on his car as he watched the
rally from a side street.
"Look at that: just a few good-for-nothings on his side. If
Chavez was here today, then you'd see the whole town out."